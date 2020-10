Christine Sinclair scored on a pair of penalty kicks and the Portland Thorns downed OL Reign 2-1 to claim the NWSL's Community Shield in the fall series.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Christine Sinclair scored on a pair of penalty kicks and the Portland Thorns downed OL Reign 2-1 to claim the National Women's Soccer League's Community Shield in the fall series.

With the win, Portland locked up the top spot in the fall series.

The league created the Community Shield for the series' best team.