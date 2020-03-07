Reign's Bethany Balcer aims to build on rookie NWSL season

Bethany Balcer has had an unusual path to pro soccer. She didn't play for a college powerhouse.

But she did excel at an NAIA-level program in Michigan before getting a chance to train with the Reign of the National Women's Soccer League.

She won a contract and went on to become the league Rookie of the Year last season.

Balcer is now a starter and is out to prove her rookie year was not a fluke.