Reign's Bethany Balcer aims to build on rookie NWSL season

Bethany Balcer has had an unusual path to pro soccer. She didn't play for a college powerhouse.
But she did excel at an NAIA-level program in Michigan before getting a chance to train with the Reign of the National Women's Soccer League. 

She won a contract and went on to become the league Rookie of the Year last season. 

Balcer is now a starter and is out to prove her rookie year was not a fluke. 

Balcer hopes her story is an inspiration to young women who might not have the traditional credentials but still love to play.