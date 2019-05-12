It's time to lay off Mike Leach.

The Cougars head football coach has taken entirely too much grief over one response he gave to a reporter after the Apple Cup. Leach held roughly 50 media sessions throughout the season and answered, and this is a conservative estimate, between 750 to 1000 questions from reporters in that time. He had one response - one - when he became unglued and people lose their minds. It also came after losing the Apple Cup for a seventh straight year, so you had to figure he would be a little surly. The man is allowed to pop off every once in a while, just like every other coach and athlete in the sports world.

On this week's Silvi Knows podcast, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times joins me to discuss not only the Leach controversy (13:50), but the departure of Chris Petersen as head coach of the Washington football program (1:00) and the upcoming era under new head coach Jimmy Lake.

To top off a big week of football news, we talk about the Seahawks and their crazy surge to the top of the NFC West (29:00). It's all football all the time on this week's Silvi Knows podcast.