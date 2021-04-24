Seager (1B, 2B, 3B), Flexen lead Mariners past Red Sox 8-2

Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled in the fifth.

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Seager singled, doubled and tripled, Sam Haggerty and Ty France also had three hits apiece, and Chris Flexen limited Boston to four hits over seven innings on Saturday to lead the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Red Sox.

Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled in the fifth. He had two chances to get the homer he needed to complete the cycle, but he struck out on three pitches in the seventh and popped out in foul territory in the ninth.

6 RBIs in his last 3 ABs 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZgEtFib0yn — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 24, 2021