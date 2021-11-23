Real Salt Lake eliminates Sounders in penalty shootout

The Sounders outshot Real Salt Lake 21-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Justen Glad scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a penalty shootout, and Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 6-5 in the tiebreaker after a scoreless game to eliminate the Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Sounders outshot Real Salt Lake 21-0, and had 15 corners to RSL's one. It was the first time in league history a team failed to register a shot in a playoff match. Despite all that, RSL was perfect in the shootout — and David Ochoa saved Kelyn Rowe’s attempt in the sixth round.