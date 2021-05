Manager Scott Servais said he has stressed the importance of getting vaccinated but knows that it is an individual choice and not all of his players are vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO — Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team.

The Mariners did not identify who tested positive.

Those placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider, and left-hander and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.