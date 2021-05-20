Mariners claim C Jacob Nottingham for second time

The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves.

Nottingham was claimed by the Mariners in late April but was subsequently traded back to Milwaukee when the Brewers were in need of catching help.

Nottingham has appeared in five games this season for Milwaukee.