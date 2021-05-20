x
Mariners claim C Jacob Nottingham for second time

The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves.

Nottingham was claimed by the Mariners in late April but was subsequently traded back to Milwaukee when the Brewers were in need of catching help. 

Nottingham has appeared in five games this season for Milwaukee. 

Seattle also optioned catcher Luis Torrens to Triple-A Tacoma while designating for assignment right-handed pitcher Brady Lail and infielder José Marmolejos.

