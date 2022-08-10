Mississippi man sets new state record by reeling in 104-pound blue catfish

While fishing on the Mississippi River near Natchez, Christopher Halley hauled up a 104-pound blue catfish on a trotline.

NATCHEZ, Miss — Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi, has a knack for catching big fish.

While fishing on the Mississippi River near Natchez on Tuesday, he hauled up a 104-pound blue catfish on a trotline, setting a new state trophy record.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Halley's blue catfish record isn't the first set in Mississippi this year.

Eugene Cronley of Brandon caught a 131-pound blue catfish using a rod and reel in April. That fish was also caught on the Mississippi River near Natchez.

State fishing records have three categories: rod and reel, trophy and fly fishing.

You can find all current fishing records for Mississippi online.