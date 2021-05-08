x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Kraken

NHL relaxes virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols during the playoffs for teams that reach a threshold for vaccination.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. While sports is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, there are surely lessons to be learned. When normality does return to our stadiums and arenas, maybe we can put them to use. Certainly, this unprecedented shutdown has changed life _ and sports _ in ways we never expected. But maybe, just maybe, that’s not entirely a bad thing. If nothing else, we’ll never get another chance for a reset like this one. Some ideas we might want to take forward when this nightmare is over: virtual drafts, eliminating conference basketball tournaments, and reducing spring training by a couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols during the playoffs for teams that reach a threshold for vaccination.

The league sent a memo to teams and players last night outlining changes that take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated. 

The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements. 

The NHL is the last of the major four North American pro sports leagues to announce plans to relax virus protocols for teams based on vaccination levels. 

This move is likely to affect the 12 U.S. playoff teams first because vaccinations have lagged for those in Canada.