Here's what's on the menu for Seattle Kraken players

Executive Chef Brandon Cathey says 50-60 pounds of protein a day keeps the Kraken team fueled.

SEATTLE — While the Seattle Kraken make a push in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team behind the scenes is working hard to make sure the players are feeling their best.

Executive Chef Brandon Cathey said it can take 50-60 pounds of protein a day to fuel Seattle's hockey team. His attention to detail also keeps players coming back for more.

“We try to feature some comfort foods for our international players,” said Cathey. He says Swedish meatballs is an example of a traditional dish his team will mix in along with the familiar and proven slate of healthy foods.

“Hockey players are creatures of habit and many eat the same thing every day,” said Cathey.

Salmon is the featured protein of choice because of its healthy fat content and local abundance.

“The players need the calories to burn so we load them up,” said Cathey.

Fans can dine on the same fish at 32 Bar & Grill located at the Kraken Community Ice Plex. The custom 5,000 square foot grill overlooks the Starbucks Rink where the Kraken practice.

The PNW Salmon comes with roasted fall squash, toasted hazelnuts, arugula & farro salad with brown butter vinaigrette.

Cathey said the butter comes from grass-fed cows, which is part of the attention to detail that makes a big difference when it comes to player nutrition.

“We have lots of little tricks we do to make some things healthier without them really noticing,” Cathey said.

Raspberries are smashed with chia seeds to replace sugar-filled jellies and jams. Cathey says even the cooking methods and oils are scrutinized to make sure they're making the healthiest possible choices.

Avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil are favored choices, and everything must be organic.

“We try to sneak in extra protein with flax or hemp seeds whenever we can,” said Cathey.

Anti-inflammatory foods are in sharp focus for Cathey. He says the players don’t get steak or pork on game days.

“They can load up on practice days but for a game like tonight it’s the bona fide basics,” he said.

Today's lunch featured plates packed with protein: Salmon, chicken, white and brown rice, broccoli, salad, pasta and organic bread.

Fresh juices and smoothies are in heavy rotation as well with Seattle-based Healeo partnering to offer 100% organic and high-pressure processed cold-pressed juices and shots, with no sugars, water or other additives. From wellness shots to liver detox juices, the players are surrounded by healthy choices.

Chef Cathey says they do focus on nutrition but also sometimes cater to superstition. A French toast breakfast led to a big win so that’s become a familiar breakfast favorite. However, the menu is focused mostly on science-backed nutrition.

Chef Cathey works with nutrition expert Gary Roberts, a 21-year NHL veteran and former NHL All-Star.