Seattle hockey bar thriving during Kraken playoff run

Petosky's has more than doubled beer and food sales during the Kraken's playoff berth.

SEATTLE — Kraken fandom was felt not only in the depths of Climate Pledge Arena Monday evening, but at bars and restaurants throughout Seattle.

"It's been absolute madness," said Garrison Highsmith, the general manager of Petoskey’s in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

"We've had people coming in for every single playoff game, every day for the past week and a half now,” said Highsmith.

Petoskey's has ties to the Midwest, specifically Minnesota, where the owner of the bar is from. But Highsmith said the love for the Kraken has the edge now.

"Kraken have been surpassing Vikings fans coming here for football season,” said Highsmith. “We are just packed out with at least maybe a hundred, 110 people in here plus our patio's completely full."

The bar is the busiest it's ever been since opening in 2018, with sales in beer and food more than doubling during this playoff run.

“Going through beers it's been a lot. We've probably blown through at least eight half-barrel kegs, and anywhere from 10 to 16 six-barrel kegs in this past week," said Highsmith.

Highsmith said the bar will host watch parties during every Kraken playoff game as the team looks to make history.

"Oh, Kraken forever, I mean come on it's our home team got to support," said Highsmith.