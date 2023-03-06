Kraken in action against the Ducks after overtime victory

The Seattle Kraken host the Anaheim Ducks after the Kraken took down the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim Ducks (21-34-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (35-21-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Seattle has a 35-21-6 record overall and a 9-7-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken are 36-4-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Anaheim has a 21-34-8 record overall and a 6-8-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have committed 294 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank second in the league.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 14 goals and 36 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has scored 20 goals with 33 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body), Oliver Bjorkstrand: day to day (lower body).