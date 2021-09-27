Drinks with Daniels: Seattle Kraken leadership, Climate Pledge Arena executive chef

KING 5's Chris Daniels sits down with Ron Francis, JT Brown, Mark Giordano and Climate Pledge Arena Chef Molly DeMers.

SEATTLE — This week, KING 5's Chris Daniels is raising a glass to the Seattle Kraken as the newest NHL expansion team prepares for its inaugural season.

The Kraken play their first regular season game on the road against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Their first home game is Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken GM Ron Francis

Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis was tasked with building the Seattle Kraken from scratch.

That includes hiring Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in franchise history.

Early on, Francis was creating the framework for the team from afar due to the pandemic.

Since then, the Kraken's inaugural roster has come together.

Kraken TV analyst JT Brown

Kraken TV analyst JT Brown retired from hockey to call the team's inaugural season.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will call the games along with John Forslund.

Brown said he looks forward to "provide greater access to hockey" for youth and fans.

Segment airs Sept. 28.

Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano

Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano is believed to be in the running for team leader.

The former Calgary Flames player was selected by Ron Francis during the 2021 expansion draft. Giordano play for the Flames for 15 seasons and led as team captain for his final eight seasons.

Following the Kraken's first practice, Giordano said there was a "great atmosphere" in the team's headquarters.

Segment airs Sept. 29.

Climate Pledge Arena Executive Chef Molly DeMers

Climate Pledge Arena Executive Chef Molly DeMers, who studied molecular gastronomy and earned a bachelor's degree in culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts' Scottsdale campus, enters the arena after three years as executive chef at Seattle Aquarium.