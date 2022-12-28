Silvi Says: Seahawks’ New Year’s resolution should be to win final home games

In 2008, the Seahawks lost four straight home games. History has a chance to repeat itself Sunday when the Seahawks host the Jets at Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — Every year gives us memorable events. Some choose to take time to reflect on those events.

Not this time.

Let's turn the clock back a lot farther to 2008. The year that gave us blockbuster movies like "The Dark Knight" and dare I say the start of the "Twilight" saga.

That year also marks the last time the Seahawks lost four straight home games.

History has a chance to repeat itself Sunday when the Seahawks host the Jets at Lumen Field, which in 2008 was still known by its original name of Qwest Field.

Mike Holmgren was wrapping up his tremendous 10-year run leading the franchise to multiple division titles, playoff berths and the Seahawks' first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

But all good things come to an end.

Just like the Seahawks' impressive start this season. They got out to an unexpected 6-3 record and were alone in first place atop the NFC West.

Since then, they've lost every game but one, yet they still have a shot at the playoffs if they can win their last two games.

If they can't, I'm sure even Pete Carroll and his players would have to admit they don't deserve to be in the playoffs.

Even if the Seahawks win out, it may not be enough because if the Packers do the same, they hold the tiebreaker over Seattle due to a better conference record.

The Packers are led by 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers who's doing his best impression of "Iron Man," another 2008 blockbuster. He has not only been able to deflect the barrage of criticism fired his way all season, but he is restoring his superhero status in the NFL's smallest city after leading the Packers on their current three-game winning streak. Green Bay would be only the third NFL team to start a season 4-8 and make the playoffs.

It wouldn't be the most impressive feat in the category. That belongs to the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals who reached the postseason after a 1-6 start – something the Lions could match if they somehow got to the playoffs this season.

The Packers host the Vikings and the Lions in their last two games.

The Seahawks host the Jets and the Rams.

Considering this is the time of year to make resolutions, here's a suggestion for the Seahawks. Resolve to not lose the last two home games.

Leave that stat for 2008, which not only brought us blockbuster movies but flops like George Clooney's "Leatherheads" and Will Ferrell's "Semi Pro."

The Seahawks have a choice in their final two games. Go all "Dark Knight" and try to save the day and the season, or go Jackie Moon, Ferrell's comical character on the Flint Tropics basketball team, complete with a headband and wristbands.

Those may be desirable accessories if your resolution is to get back to the gym to lose a few pounds, but this is about winning – not only this Sunday but next Sunday.

Research shows 80% of us abandon our resolutions in 30 days.