Here are three takeaways from the Seahawks' disappointing Week 1 loss to the Rams

The favored Seahawks struggled in a double-digit loss to its division rival.

SEATTLE — Well, that did not go quite as planned.

With superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the sideline, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday afternoon in the team's home opener at Lumen Field.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed over 300 yards and wrestled control away from Geno Smith, who did not look like the quarterback that surprised the league in 2022.

Here are three takeaways from the Seahawks' defeat.

What happened in the second half?

Seattle was leading at halftime, but the teams were evenly matched offensively. The Seahawks had 169 yards, while the Rams had 168.

The wheels completely fell off the Seahawks offense in the second half, which generated... two yards in the second half.

Yes, that was not a typo.

Two yards.

T-w-o.

All four of the Seahawks' second half possessions ended in punts. The team ran just 13 plays in the third and fourth quarter.

With the Seahawks completely sputtering as a unit, the Rams offense developed a real rhythm and kept the ball away from the home team for most of the second half.

Methodical Rams

Entering the contest as underdogs, the Rams opened the game with a possession that bled over nine minutes of the first quarter clock.

Los Angeles' methodical 16-play, 75-yard drive culminated in a one-yard touchdown from running back Kyren Williams.

It set the tone for the rest of the game too.

The Rams ran more plays, used more game clock, and kept the Seahawks favored offense off the field -- all without Kupp, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

In Kupp's place, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua combined for 238 yards and 16 receptions. Almost two-thirds of Stafford's attempts were directed at the receiver duo, as the Rams exposed the Seahawks' defense with a heavily concentrated passing attack.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rookie debut

Smith-Njigba's total stat line (three catches, 13 yards) does not jump off the page, but the rookie did tie for the team lead in targets, indicating some potential for growth later in the season.

The talented rookie was hurt by Smith's meager stat line (112 passing yards). DK Metcalf was the only receiver to have any success and he didn't even crack 50 yards in the loss.