Seattle Seahawks fans excited for team's odds-defying playoff run

The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoffs thanks to the Detroit Lions' upset win over the Green Bay Packers.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks will celebrate at least one more Blue Friday this season as things fell into place for Seattle to snatch up a wild card spot in the NFL playoffs.

The Hawks will face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Saturday. Former Seattle linebacker and current broadcaster Dave Wyman said he was among the very few who actually predicted a winning season for Seattle.

“I said they would be nine and eight and that’s not because I’m a big prognosticator but I think that Pete (Carroll) and John (Schneider) have earned that much.”

Seattle defeated the Rams 19-16 and thanks to a Detroit win over Green Bay, Seattle is now the seventh seed in the NFC and prepares to face a team that has also had questions at quarterback.

In nine seasons, Wyman said he made the playoffs just three times. He said it always felt like a legit shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

“It always felt like we had punched our ticket to the dance and anything is possible. A few plays go your way, maybe even a few games and next thing you know you’re in the Super Bowl."

Wyman said quarterback Geno Smith is very much the big storyline and a compelling twist to the NFL narrative.

“Geno has changed everything! He made it to the Pro Bowl after 10 seasons and led the league in completion percentage so it’s no fluke,” said Wyman.

Geno entered the season as a backup to Russell Wilson and has quickly eclipsed #3 to earn the Seahawks single season passing record. He faces off against a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy who already defeated Seattle 21-13 on December 15th.