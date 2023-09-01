2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks to have No. 5 overall pick thanks to Russell Wilson

The offseason trade with the Denver Broncos has officially netted Seattle a top-five draft pick.

SEATTLE — First, the Seahawks have a playoff game to worry about, but the team also has officially secured a top-five draft pick thanks to its former franchise quarterback.

Seattle will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record after making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in March. The pick could have been as high as No. 3 overall, but the Broncos decided to close out their miserable campaign with a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

For a front office that unquestionably put together one of the best draft classes in 2022, the prospect of another year with multiple first-round draft picks has to excite Seahawks fans. Not only will John Schneider have that fifth overall pick, but Seattle also still has its own first-round pick, which won't have a designated spot in the order until the Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs.

So what will the Seahawks do with one of the NFL's most valuable assets entering the offseason?

Some needs won't be determined until free agency begins and the Seahawks make decisions on who to re-sign and who to let walk.

Regardless of what happens in Saturday's playoff game, Geno Smith has made himself some money with his play this season. The projections vary, but Smith likely will command something between $25-$40 million per year on the free agent market with how much quarterbacks are making these days.

The Seahawks haven't given any indication they intend to not bring him back, but that would be a significant investment for the franchise in a player that just put together his first Pro Bowl season at age 32.

There will be some quality quarterbacks available at the top of the 2023 draft, although the best ones will be off the board by the time Seattle picks at No. 5.

There are several other EDGE rushers and defensive linemen like Myles Murphy from Clemson or Jalen Carter from Georgia who could bring an instant impact to the Seahawks' defensive line at No. 5. Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft has Seattle selecting Murphy in that spot.

There also is the possibility of trading back and picking up additional draft capital, as several teams have been rumored to be interested in moving up in the order.