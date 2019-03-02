The Seahawks' receiving corps earned a big win at the NFL Honors Award show. Seattle won the "Celebration of the Year" award.

The Hawks' receivers won the award for their "Five Heartbeats" celebration.

They had numerous other celebrations that could have been nominated. The receivers took pride in their celebrations.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won for MVP. Rams DT Aaron Donald earned the "Defensive Player of the Year" award. Bears coach Matt Nagy was named "Coach of the Year".

And Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin won the "Game Changer" award.