Seahawks vs. Giants: Players to watch, betting odds, TV channel, stream info

The Seahawks will be on primetime for the first time this season against the Giants.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be on national television in primetime for Week 4, traveling east for a matchup against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Giants have gotten out of the gate slower than many around the National Football League (NFL) expected, but Seattle will still have its hands full against Brian Daboll and the Giants.

Here's everything you should know heading into Monday's clash at MetLife Stadium.

How to watch and stream Seahawks vs. Giants

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

Stream: ESPN+, NFL+

Seahawks players to watch vs. Giants

Jamal Adams, S

The Seahawks' star safety appears all set to make his long-awaited return to the field Sunday, ironically in the same stadium he began his NFL career in as a member of the New York Jets. Adams last played in Week 1 of the 2022 season and will be a welcome addition to a Seahawks defense that has struggled defending against the pass.

Noah Fant, TE

With Will Dissly continuing to be hampered by a shoulder injury, Fant could be in line for quite a few targets against the Giants. Fant has caught four passes in each of his last two games and should be a reliable safety valve for Geno Smith on Monday.

Jake Bobo, WR

The most popular rookie Seahawk not named Jaxon Smith-Njigba during training camp, Bobo finally caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 3. Footage released after the game showed Smith continually telling Bobo he wanted to find him, and the two eventually connected for a big play. Look out for #MoreBobo on Monday.

Betting information for Seahawks vs. Giants

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -106

Total: O/U 47.5