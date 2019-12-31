The Seahawks have lost another starter on defense. Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The 29-year-old will need surgery. His season is over. Kendricks is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season is over.

Head coach Pete Carroll wouldn't mind having him back. In Monday's presser, Carroll said “I really like the way he plays. I like what Mike brings us. He’s a very active player. He’s an unusually instinctive, athletic guy for the position. That’s why we played him so much against three wides. He runs 4.4s. He’s a real fast linebacker. I hope that we’ll get him back and get him back with us. Look forward for that.”

Kendricks started and played in 14 games for the Seahawks. He had 69 tackles, 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and one interception.