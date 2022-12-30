Seahawks vs. Jets preview: The Geno Smith revenge game

With two games left in the season, the Seahawks have eliminated all margin for error to make the postseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A month ago, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to be in a great position to make the postseason.

Now, after a three-game losing streak, the Seahawks' playoff odds sit at just 21%, according to Football Outsiders.

The Seahawks now sit eighth in the NFC, one-half game behind the Washington Commanders for the third and final wild-card spot.

With two games left in the season, the Seahawks have eliminated all margin for error to make the postseason.

It's now or never for the Seahawks.

Game info

Matchup : Seahawks (7-8) vs. Jets (7-8)

: Seahawks (7-8) vs. Jets (7-8) Time: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Lumen Field, Seattle Key Seahawks: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tariq Woolen (CB)

Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tariq Woolen (CB) Key Jets: Mike White (QB), Garrett Wilson (WR), Sauce Gardner (CB)

Geno revenge game

It's been almost a decade since Geno Smith was drafted in the second round by the New York Jets.

Smith was immediately given the starting job for the Jets in 2013 but flamed out in two seasons (25 touchdowns, 34 interceptions) as the top signal caller.

It would take another six years and three different teams for Smith to get another chance as a starting quarterback.

The 32-year-old veteran has been one of the better comeback stories in the NFL, leading the league in completion percentage (70.7), while tossing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Seahawks.

Now he gets a chance to exact revenge on his former team.

Battle of the rookies

This Sunday's matchup features four of the best rookies in this year's class.

Seahawks cornerbacks Tariq Woolen is one of the frontrunners for Defensive Rookie of the Year, totaling 53 tackles and a league-leading six interceptions. Pro Football Focus has given Woolen a 71.3 grade for his performance. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a league-leading 16 pass deflections and 65 tackles.

On the offensive side, the Seahawks have Kenneth Walker, who has compiled 949 total yards and nine touchdowns as the center of the rushing offense. Garrett Wilson has been a standout at receiver with 1,000 yards and four touchdowns, despite three different starting quarterbacks.

There is a real chance the offensive and defensive rookies of the year will be playing in this game.

Game prediction