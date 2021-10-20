x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seahawks

Seahawks claim ex-Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers adding another QB to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Indianapolis. The Seattle Seahawks claimed Eason off waivers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, adding another quarterback to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers adding another QB to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery.

Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. 

He was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 but has appeared in just one game, attempting five passes earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Eason will be returning to his home state to the Seahawks. 

He was one of the top recruits in the country as a high school senior in Lake Stevens, Washington and started his college career at Georgia. 

Eason transferred home to Washington following his sophomore season.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hawk Zone: Building momentum? Seahawks claim victory over 49ers - New Day NW