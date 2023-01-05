How each Seahawks draft pick factors into 2023 NFL season

The Seahawks selected 10 prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks brought in one of the larger draft classes in the NFL, selecting 10 prospects over the weekend to add to the roster.

After a 2022 class that produced finalists for both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, this year's group has a reputation to live up to.

Here's how each of the team's picks might factor into the Seahawks' game plan this fall.

No. 5 overall: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

A classic Pete Carroll surprise, Witherspoon was pegged to be the Seahawks' pick by almost no draft pundit leading into Thursday's first round. Seattle drafted a pair of cornerbacks in 2022 that played quite well; why take another one with such a valuable selection?

Simply put, Witherspoon was by far the best player available at a position where you can never have too much talent in the modern NFL. The Illinois product didn't allow a single touchdown in his final college season and dominated in a conference loaded with NFL-quality wide receivers and quarterbacks.

Witherspoon should play opposite Tariq Woolen and draw a lot of tough assignments in coverage. If he lives up to his demonstrated ability as a prospect, the Seahawks will be a tough team to throw the ball against consistently.

No. 20 overall: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Arguably one of the steals of the first round, the only reason Smith-Njigba slipped this far in the draft was because his final season with the Buckeyes was cut short by injury.

Smith-Njigba's name might sound familiar to those crossover Seahawks/University of Washington fans, as "JSN" broke a bowl-game record with 347 receiving yards in Ohio State's Rose Bowl victory over Utah on New Year's Day 2021.

Carroll and general manager John Schneider said Smith-Njigba will start in the slot next season and should get some tremendous opportunities with opposing defenses worrying about stopping Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The wideout should produce big numbers in year one.

No. 37 overall: Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall was first-team All-SEC during his final season with the Tigers, finishing with 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Seahawks' brass talked about improving the front seven with this draft, and Hall certainly stands to do just that. He should get a chance to play significant snaps in his rookie season, and Seattle will hope he can bolster what was a disappointing run defense in 2022.

No. 52 overall: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Another surprising pick, Charbonnet joins a Seahawks running back room that already has Ken Walker, who himself was a second-round pick in 2022.

A physical runner, Charbonnet isn't afraid of a little contact and was a first-team All-American while rushing for over 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer departed in free agency, so Charbonnet should get the chance to compete for touches in year one against Walker and DeeJay Dallas.

No. 108 overall: Anthony Bradford, LSU

After getting two tackles in the draft last year, the Seahawks needed to add depth to the interior offensive line in 2023. Bradford started 11 games for the Tigers at right guard in his final season at LSU and also has experience playing left tackle.

Bradford could fill one of the Seahawks' starting guard spots by the end of training camp in September and comes from a college program known for producing top-line NFL players.

No. 123 overall: Cameron Young, Mississippi State

The Seahawks cut Al Woods this offseason in a salary cap-related move, and Young should help fill his role in the middle of the defensive line if Woods does not end up returning to Seattle.

Another Southeastern Conference product, Young has gone against a number of NFL offensive linemen during his college career.

Young can eat up space in the middle and performed well against the run, which was a weakness for the Seahawks' defense as mentioned above.

No. 151 overall: Mike Morris, Michigan

Morris comes from one of the nation's best defenses in 2022 at Michigan. A strong pass-rusher, Morris posted an 86.6 pass-rushing grade in his last season with the Wolverines per Pro Football Focus.

In speaking with the Seattle media for the first time, Morris said he is coming in with a chip on his shoulder and is hungry to earn a spot wherever he can get one on the defense.

Expect to see a lot of Morris in the preseason, and he could be a depth player on the edge even if he doesn't begin the regular season on the practice squad.

No. 154 overall: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Just a few picks after taking a defensive player from Michigan, the Seahawks nabbed another Wolverine who should help shore up the interior of the offensive line.

Oluwatimi has four years of starting experience at a big-time program and had an 80-plus overall PFF grade in each of his final two seasons.

No. 198 overall: Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

A solid safety, Reed was very productive in his final season with the Lobos. Undersized for the position, Reed II will have an uphill battle to make the Seahawks' final roster.

Reed does have hundreds of special teams snaps under his belt in college, and effectiveness there could earn him a roster spot as it has for many others during Carroll's time coaching the Seahawks.

No. 237: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

The Seahawks closed the draft by adding some more depth at the running back position. McIntosh was a two-time national champion in college and averaged over five yards per carry in a running back rotation loaded with stars.