New Seahawk Dre'Mont Jones: Defense looks 'nasty' on paper

Dre'Mont Jones is eager to get back out on an NFL field.

RENTON, Wash. — Dre'Mont Jones was one of the top additions to the Seahawks' defense this offseason, signing a three-year contract with the team after beginning his career with the Denver Broncos.

Jones began his first training camp as a Seahawk on Wednesday, taking the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center with his teammates. While speaking with KING 5, Jones expressed his confidence in the defense he will be a key part of in the 2023 season.

"On paper we look nasty," Jones told KING 5's Jake Garcia. "Hopefully we can put everything together, I'm sure we are, our coaches prepared us and we have a whole bunch of players that want to do it.

"So we should be just as dangerous as we look on paper."

Jones is coming off a season in Denver where he racked up 6.5 sacks, and his ability to disrupt an opposing offensive line will be counted on.

In addition to Jones, the Seahawks also added Bobby Wagner back into the fold after a season in Los Angeles with the Rams. Wagner, a multiple-time All-Pro with the Seahawks prior to his brief departure, will now be the veteran voice on a defense coming off a disappointing year by its own standards.

Wagner had a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 91.1 in 2022, so assisting what was one of the NFL's worst ground defenses last season will be priority No. 1 along with that experienced presence.