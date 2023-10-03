AP source: Seahawks reach deal with DL Dre'Mont Jones

Traditionally quiet during the initial days of free agency, the Seahawks made a big splash on Monday, agreeing to a contract with defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Traditionally quiet during the initial days of free agency, the Seattle Seahawks made a big splash on Monday, agreeing to a contract with defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it can't be announced until Wednesday.

NFL Network and The Score reported the deal is for three years and up to $51 million.

Seattle has often been a passive observer to the initial days of the free agency frenzy. But the chance to get Jones appeared to change the Seahawks' approach.

The 26-year-old Jones is the first piece of what could end up being an overhaul of the interior of Seattle's defensive line.

Jones had a career-high 47 tackles and matched his career high with 6 1/2 sacks despite missing four games last season for Denver. Jones has recorded 18 1/3 sacks in 42 games over the past three seasons, and getting more production and pressure from the interior of the defensive line was an offseason priority for Seattle.