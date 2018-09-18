Khalil Mack had one of six sacks against Russell Wilson, Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 Monday night to give coach Matt Nagy his first career victory.

Mack, who landed with Chicago after a blockbuster trade with Oakland in September, had a strip-sack in the first half and consistently pressured Wilson in another dominant performance.

Amukamara jumped the route on a pass intended for Rashaad Penny near midfield for his first career touchdown, making it 24-10 with 6:37 left. It was his first interception since 2015 with the New York Giants.

Danny Trevathan then stripped Wilson with his second sack of the game. The Bears' Leonard Floyd recovered the fumble, and Chicago hung on after blowing a 20-point lead in a season-opening loss to a hobbled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks (0-2) lost for just the second time in nine Monday night games under coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson has been sacked six times in each game this season. With the Bears applying constant pressure and his receivers struggling to get open, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback completed 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky was 25 of 34 for 200 yards. The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, Trubisky threw touchdown passes to Trey Burton on Chicago's first possession and rookie Anthony Miller early in the fourth quarter. But he was also intercepted two times by Shaquill Griffin.

The Bears presented longtime linebacker Brian Urlacher with his Ring of Excellence for being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony came after an ugly first half that saw Trubisky get picked off twice and Wilson get sacked five times. But the Bears managed to take a 10-3 lead to the locker room.

Trubisky gave them a 7-0 lead when he shoveled to Trey Burton from the 3 on Chicago's first possession, finishing a 96-yard drive. He also led a drive to the Seattle 7, only to throw two incomplete passes — one that should have been picked off by Justin Coleman — before Cody Parkey kicked a 25-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with just over a minute left in the half.

The Seahawks didn't score until Sebastian Janikowski nailed a 56-yard as the half ended.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and offensive tackle Duane Brown stayed off the field during the national anthem, something they did in the opener and preseason.

INJURIES

Bears: RB Tarik Cohen suffered an ankle injury. ... DT Akiem Hicks walked off gingerly with two minutes left after he was hurt rushing the quarterback.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Bears: Visit Arizona on Sunday.

© 2018 KING