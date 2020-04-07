x
AP Source: NFL to discuss union's desire to cancel preseason

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association's recommendation to cancel the preseason though the league prefers to cut the schedule in half.
Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
The NFL logo is displayed on the turf as the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 14, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.

A person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press the NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association's recommendation to cancel the preseason though the league prefers to cut the schedule in half.

The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two. 

The union's board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation. 

The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven't reached an agreement.  