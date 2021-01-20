Jets make hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach official

The Jets officially announced they hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday.

Saleh said in a statement issued by the team Tuesday that it became clear throughout the interview process that the Jets were the right decision for him.

Jets are hiring former 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach, per league sources. The two sides now have reached agreement on a five-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2021

The 41-year-old Saleh is the first Muslim coach in NFL history.

He was one of nine candidates to interview for the Jets job.