Jets make hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach official

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets officially announced they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday.
Saleh said in a statement issued by the team Tuesday that it became clear throughout the interview process that the Jets were the right decision for him.
The 41-year-old Saleh is the first Muslim coach in NFL history.
He was one of nine candidates to interview for the Jets job.
Saleh is scheduled to be formally introduced during a video news conference on Thursday.