x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Jets make hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach official

The Jets officially announced they hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches during the NFL football team's practice in Santa Clara, Calif. Saleh, the New York Jets' new head coach, has families in neighborhoods all across the country celebrating the first known Muslim American to hold that position in NFL history. That's a source of great pride for a community that has been generally underrepresented in the league's on-field leadership roles. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets officially announced they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday. 

Saleh said in a statement issued by the team Tuesday that it became clear throughout the interview process that the Jets were the right decision for him.

The 41-year-old Saleh is the first Muslim coach in NFL history. 

He was one of nine candidates to interview for the Jets job. 

Saleh is scheduled to be formally introduced during a video news conference on Thursday.