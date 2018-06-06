Three Seattle Seahawks veterans have yet to arrive at voluntary organized team activities this week: cornerback Byron Maxwell, defensive end Frank Clark and free safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this offseason, although he is expected to report to mandatory minicamp, which begins next Tuesday. Less is known about Clark’s situation, but he will likely join the team at minicamp as well. Maxwell, who re-signed with the Seahawks a little over a month ago, is also opting out of the voluntary workouts.

Each of these three is expected to be a big part of Seattle’s new look defense in 2018. Clark will likely start up front on the end, replacing some of the production lost by Michael Bennett. Thomas should reprise his role as the team’s starting free safety, while Byron Maxwell looks to start at right cornerback, with Shaquill Griffin sliding over to the left side to replace Richard Sherman.

The team can fine any player who doesn’t show to the mandatory minicamp up to $84,435, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

