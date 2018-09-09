Seattle Seahawks rookie Tre Flowers was a safety at Oklahoma State before the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was immediately transitioned to cornerback, and his strong performance in training camp and the preseason, coupled with injuries to players in front of him, could lead to his first career NFL start on Sunday.

News broke early Saturday morning indicating starting right cornerback Dontae Johnson will be placed on the injured reserve. Johnson sat out Thursday’s practice and was designated as questionable to play in Denver with a groin issue on Friday’s official injury report.

“He’s done a nice job,” coach Pete Carroll said of Flowers on Friday. “He started a couple of games for us already and if that’s the case, then he’s ready to go.”

Carroll has heaped praise on the rookie since the offseason and was just as complimentary on Friday.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Carroll explained. “He’s studied really hard, he’s worked on the mentality that it takes to play outside, he’s been really diligent (and) hasn’t missed a snap of play all through the preparation, all through the offseason so he’s benefitted from all the time.

“He’s a really smart player, too. He’s tough, physical – really, he’s done everything right.”

For the Seahawks, the next-man-up mentality is a must, especially with the first contest of the regular season just over 24 hours from kickoff. Flowers is prepared to hear his number called in Denver.

“He’s given himself a great chance,” Carroll acknowledged. “It’s a great accomplishment just for him to be here right now at this time, playing for us throughout the preseason I’m fired up for him. He’s ready. It’s not like the first guy we’ve ever started in case he has to start this game. We’ve started some young guys before.”

Flowers has the size and strength the Seahawks like in a cornerback and will get his first chance to show off his skills on Sunday, likely getting his first regular-season start with fellow rookie fifth-round pick, linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

