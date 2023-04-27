2023 NFL Draft: Where Seahawks pick, predictions, how to watch, start time

Here's everything you need to know ahead of a pivotal NFL draft for the Seahawks.

SEATTLE — One of the most impactful days of the NFL calendar is upon us, as the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night from Kansas City.

The Seattle Seahawks are among the teams wielding the most firepower going into the event, holding the No. 5 and 20 overall draft picks.

After amassing arguably the league's most impressive rookie class top to bottom a year ago, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll will have 10 selections over the three-day affair.

Here's everything you need to know about when the Seahawks will be on the clock and which players they might select.

When and where is the draft?

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (coverage begins at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and NFL Network)

Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-4 (coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and NFL Network)

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 5-7 (coverage begins at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN and NFL Network)

The draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, not too far from where the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs play their home games at Arrowhead Stadium.

What picks do the Seahawks have?

Round 1, Pick 5 (via Broncos)

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37 (via Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151 (via Steelers)

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

What are the Seahawks' biggest needs?

Upgrading the front seven seems to be the most common need attributed to the Seahawks, with just about every mock draft predicting Seattle to take a defensive tackle or edge rusher with the No. 5 overall pick. The run defense was one of the NFL's worst in 2022, and some more depth on the defensive line will improve that unit.

Don't be surprised if Seattle ends up drafting another offensive lineman early in the draft, even after securing two starting tackles in last year's draft. A number of great wide receivers are available in the first round and many have forecasted the Seahawks to select a pass-catcher with the No. 20 overall pick.

Who might the Seahawks select in the draft?

There seems to be a consensus among most draft pundits about who Seattle is targeting at No. 5, but much less agreement on who the team might nab at No. 20.

Georgia's Jalen Carter has been the most common name associated with the Seahawks at No. 5. Carter has been called the draft's single best individual talent by some experts and anchored a defense that won back-to-back national championships at the University of Georgia. Carter has some off-field concerns as well, including an arrest this offseason and a poor showing at his pro day.

If there is a surprise in the top four picks and one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects is available at No. 5, Seattle very well could select one, even after inking Geno Smith to an extension this offseason. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are expected to be the first two players off the board, but Seattle could entertain the idea of putting Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson on the roster to learn behind a veteran like Smith.

At No. 20, either a wide receiver or another defensive lineman/linebacker feels like the most likely scenario. Seattle could use a reliable No. 3 target at receiver after DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

What else have the Seahawks done this offseason?

The biggest move of the offseason was retaining Smith's talents at quarterback after his breakout 2022 campaign. Even if the team elects to take a quarterback in the draft, Smith should be the unquestioned starter for at least the next few seasons in Seattle.

Longtime defensive captain Bobby Wagner returned to the fold and signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks after playing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Some key players did depart for new organizations this spring. Linebacker Cody Barton is going to the nation's capital to play for the Washington Commanders, while running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer found new homes in Philadelphia and Chicago, respectively.