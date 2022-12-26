Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

The first season of former Seahawk Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver has not gone according to plan

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — There was no sense delaying the inevitable. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after this once proud franchise suffered an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day shellacking to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hackett didn't even make it through the first season of his four-year contract. A 4-11 record, the No. 32 scoring offense, the mysterious struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Christmas Day debacle in a standalone, nationally televised game against a similarly bad Rams team all conspired to doom Hackett.

While it was general manager George Paton who hired Hackett following an exhaustive search of 10 candidates after firing coach Vic Fangio at the end of last season, it was new owner and CEO Greg Penner who made the decision to fire the head coach.

The Broncos confirmed the firing in a statement on Twitter:

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.



A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

Source confirms Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 26, 2022

After hiring three consecutive head coaches with no previous head coach experience – Vance Joseph in 2017, Fangio in 2019 and Hackett in 2022 – the Broncos are expected to prioritize experience in this head coaching search. Penner is expected to lead the search with Paton to assist.

Candidates may include Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, former Colts head coach Frank Reich and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a former Atlanta head coach.

Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is also expected to be interviewed for the job.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.