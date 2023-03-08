He was a standout football player and an inspirational educator. Now, he's dealing with brain trauma.

The family of Charlie Mitchell says a vicious tackling style brought to UW in the 1960s is likely to blame.

SEATTLE — In many ways, it was a sign of the times.

It was the early 1960s, and University of Washington football had just won back-to-back Rose Bowls. Head coach Jim Owens was calling the shots, and that meant his defense was taking shots whenever they could.

"We used to get great joy knocking people out," said former cornerback Mason Mitchell.

The West Coast had never seen anything like it. But the sun has now set on that era, and 60 years later, a former player is paying the price.

"I was there this morning. He can't verbalize anymore," said Paul Mitchell, the older brother of former Husky Charlie Mitchell.

Charlie was a homegrown hero. He was an all-state running back at Garfield High School, and a two-way star at UW. Under Owens, he played on a defense that frequently went on the offensive.

"The whole philosophy was to use your helmet as a weapon," Mason said.

Mason also experienced head hunting firsthand.

"I often wonder how many people that I know are now brain damaged by this point in time," he said.

Mason's almost lost the person he knows the best. Both Mitchells say their middle brother Charlie is now in a wheelchair, a likely victim of CTE.

"He doesn't say anything, but he'll smile," Mason said.

"He deteriorated pretty fast," Paul added.

They say the beating their brother took as a running back in the NFL pales in comparison to what he experienced in college.

The Husky coaching staff was revolutionary at the time, but times have now changed.

"These guys came from Oklahoma and Texas. That's where they brought that spearheading," Mason said.

"They did everything with the head," Paul said.

That's been the toughest part to process for the Mitchells. Because after a football career of banging heads, Charlie's head proved to be his greatest strength. He got a master's degree at Seattle University and a doctorate at Brigham Young University. He eventually became the president of Seattle Central Community College from 1987 to 2003 and then was chancellor of the Seattle Community College system in the mid-2000s.

"I'm sure that some people probably told him they want to be just like him," Mason said.

"He was a good role model for young blacks in the Central area, especially during those days because we didn't have many great role models," Paul said.

Charlie is now 83 years old. His brothers say he lived a full life, but wish they had more time.

"It's hard to see him in the situation he's in," Paul said.