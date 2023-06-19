Report: 'All signs point' to Larry Brown joining Huskies coaching staff

Stadium.com basketball reporter Jeff Goodman tweets out that the legendary coach Larry Brown is heading to Seattle to join UW coach Mike Hopkins' staff.

SEATTLE — Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is reportedly heading to the University of Washington. Stadium.com basketball reporter Jeff Goodman tweets out that the legendary coach is set to join Mike Hopkins' staff with the Huskies.

Brown's last coaching gig was at Memphis as an assistant to head coach Penny Hardaway. He got his start in coaching back in 1965 as an assistant with the University of North Carolina.

Brown went 1327-1011 in 30 seasons as a head coach in the NBA and ABA. When the NBA announced its 75th Anniversary Team of the greatest players, they also listed the top 15 of coaches all-time. Brown made the list.

In college, Brown coached with three different teams over 11 seasons. He racked up a record of 262-100.

The 82-year-old is the only coach to win an NBA title (2004 Detroit Pistons) and an NCAA title (1988 Kansas Jayhawks).