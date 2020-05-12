WSU men's basketball game against Colorado canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

WSU said the Pac-12 Conference is working with both schools to reschedule the game.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars men's basketball game against the Colorado Buffaloes has been canceled due to "recent developments in Washington State's COVID-19 protocol."

The Cougars announced the cancelation of the game scheduled for Saturday in a statement Friday night. WSU also said the Pac-12 Conference is working with both them and the Buffalos to find a date to reschedule.

"The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest," the statement reads in part.