"The biggest job interview ever": WSU Football holds Pro Day

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football held its pro day this morning ahead of the upcoming NFL draft, marking a final chance for players to make a lasting impression on NFL scouts in attendance.

For offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, this is an opportunity rise-up teams draft boards. For others, this is a chance to prove they belong in the league.

"I had a few phone calls last night, talking about like this moment and all this stuff. I was nervous! I can't lie," said wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.

"Obviously, it feels like this is the whole world. The biggest job interview ever," said running back Max Borghi.

Max Borghi, who's tied for Washington State's career touchdown record, is trying to prove he deserves to be drafted. He's having to do so after suffering an ankle injury in the Collegiate Bowl.

"I had one week of training. I came out here and just.. ran! I mean, everyone trains for two months straight. I was doing rehab for two months straight," said Borghi. "Obviously that's not what I wanted, but just blessed to come out here healthy, show the scouts what I can do and show them I'm healthy. All I need is a shot, all I need is an opportunity."

The sentiment was shared by last season's receiver duo of Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris.

"I felt like I showed the scouts what I could do today. Also just catching, running, short shuttle and everything. So, I'm proud of that," said Jackson Jr.

"I feel like I had an excellent day," said Harris. "I talked to numerous scouts, the Browns, Eagles, a lot of coaches came up to me, you know. I'm just looking for the future now."

Abe Lucas entered today knowing he'll be drafted. The 6'7" lineman is projected to be picked in the early to mid rounds. He tries to not get caught up in all the projections

"I don't have Twitter or anything like that. So, I don't see it very often. I more hear it from my agent and stuff, who's like 'hey, you're projected here but you're gonna put yourself up here if you do well here.' So, I mean, at the end of the day, just kind of come out and perform as best you can and just keep it moving," said Lucas.

And with his performance at the NFL Combine being up to par, it was a relatively stress free day.

"I was fortunate enough to do well enough at the Combine to where I only had to do the two jumps and I improved on both of them. So, I was happy about that," said Lucas.

The standout of WSU's pro day was defensive back Jaylen Watson, who is projected to go in the later rounds of the draft. He has size at 6'3" and today proved the athleticism is there as well, with the best mark in the broad jump at 11 feet. Like Lucas, he was at the NFL Combine and used that experience to help with today.

"When I first went out to the NFL Combine, I've never been nervous playing football in my life. You know, that was just the first time of me actually being nervous," said Watson. "At the end of the day, it's just football. Just do you, just have fun. So, last night, I played some Fortnite, had me some fun, didn't take it too serious and just came out here and had fun with my brothers one last time."