STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — KZ Okpala scored 22 points, Cormac Ryan hit four 3-pointers and Stanford beat Washington State 98-50 on Thursday night.

Jaiden Delaire added 12 points for the Cardinal (15-13, 8-8 Pac-12), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Stanford has won six of eight overall. Isaac White scored 14 and Bryce Wills had 10.

CJ Elleby scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half for the Cougars (11-17, 4-11), who lost their second straight after winning three of their previous four. Isaiah Wade added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Robert Franks, Jr. added 11.

The Cougars hit their first shot and then missed eight straight, shooting 23 percent in the first 20 minutes.

Okpala scored 16 of his points in the first half and the Cardinal shot 56 percent from the field, which included 7 of 12 from long range.

Stanford used runs of 11-0 and 16-0 to turn the contest into an early blowout. The Cardinal led by 39 points with just over three minutes left in the opening half and settled for a 52-15 lead at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Elleby is enjoying one of the best freshman years in Washington State history. He needs to average about 10 points a game the rest of the season to become the Cougars' all-time freshman single-season leader. He passed Klay Thompson for second all-time against the Cardinal. Elleby also ranks third in rebounds and eighth in assists. ... In case you're wondering, Stanford beat the Cougars by 49 (94-45) during the 1998-99 season for the largest margin of victory in the series. ... Wade made his first four shots before missing. ... The Cougars missed 10 straight from long range to open the game. They were 4 of 19 overall.

Stanford's Okpala has reached double figures in scoring in 16 of the past 17 games. He reached 20-plus for the 15th time. ... Ryan hit at least four 3-pointers in a game for the seventh time in his 21 games.

UP NEXT

Washington State travels to play California on Saturday.

Stanford hosts Washington on Sunday.