Cougars upset falls short against No. 8 Oregon 69-65

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and No. 8 Oregon hung on to defeat Washington State 69-65.

The Cougars had a 62-60 lead with 1:46 left in the game. But Oregon finished the game with a 9-3 run to win.

The victory Monday extended the nation's longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.

The Cougs left it all out on the court this afternoon and fell just a shot-shy of upsetting No. 8-ranked Oregon.



Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon.

This is the longest winning streak in program history.

The Cougs led Oregon for all of the second and third quarter except for 28 seconds.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State, which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season.