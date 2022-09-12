Bulldogs seek to complete turnaround vs. Cougars in LA Bowl

Fresno State and Washington State will face off in the LA Bowl on Saturday, pitting the champion of the Mountain West against a short-handed Pac-12 opponent.

LA Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4), Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific (ABC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Fresno State by 3 1/2

Series record: Washington State leads 3-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Mountain West champion Bulldogs can become the first FBS team to win 10 games after starting the season 1-4. The Cougars are trying to win a bowl game for the first time since the 2018 Alamo Bowl, which would make Jake Dickert the sixth coach in school history to win at least eight games in a season.

KEY MATCHUP

Fresno State QB Jake Haener vs. Washington State's secondary. Haener has been sensational since returning from the fractured ankle he sustained Sept. 17 against Southern California, throwing 14 touchdown passes to two interceptions in six games. The gutty senior will try to end his college career by leading the Bulldogs to a seventh straight win as the starter, which would be the team's ninth in a row. To do so, Haener will have to attack an aggressive group of defensive backs. S Sam Lockett III led the Cougars with three interceptions, and Chau Smith-Wade (32 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions) and Derrick Langford Jr. (24 solo tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions) form an effective pair at cornerback.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward had an erratic start adjusting to life in a Power 5 conference, but he didn't throw an interception over the final five games. Ward should be able to extend plays against a Bulldogs defense that ranked 79th in the FBS in sacks.

Fresno State: WR Nikko Remigio was one of five FBS players to return two punt returns for touchdowns, going 70 yards for a score in the Mountain West title game against Boise State. Remigio also has 69 receptions for 768 yards, ranking second for the Bulldogs in both categories, and his five touchdown catches is tied with Jalen Moreno-Cropper for the team lead.

FACTS & FIGURES