Cougars

Washington State, Fresno State to meet in LA Bowl

Washington State and Fresno State will meet Dec. 17 in the LA Bowl in Los Angeles. The Cougars are 7-5 and have reached a program-record seventh straight bowl game.
Credit: AP
Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and his team sing the school fight song after an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Washington State (7-5, Pac-12) vs. Fresno State (9-4, Mountain West), Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m., ABC

LOCATION: Los Angeles

TOP PLAYERS

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward. Has thrown for 23 touchdowns and run for five more scores.

Fresno State: RB Jordan Mims. Has run for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns, including two in the league championship game.

NOTABLE

Washington State: The Cougars had won three straight before losing to instate rival Washington to close the regular season.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs won at Boise State to claim the Mountain West Conference championship game. That came after they started 1-4 on the season.

LAST TIME

Washington State 24, Fresno State 3, Sept. 10, 1994.

BOWL HISTORY

Washington State: A program-record seventh straight bowl appearance and 18th overall.

Fresno State: Has reached consecutive bowls for the second time since 2017-18 and 31st bowl overall.

