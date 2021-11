Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win.

Washington (1-1) led by two at intermission, but the Lumberjacks grabbed the lead on Keith Haymon's three-point play to start the second half.

Nate Roberts hit a free throw with 12:16 left in the game to give the Huskies the lead for good.