Plummer scores 21, Utah opens with 76-62 win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alfonso Plummer scored 21 points, Timmy Allen added 14, and Utah used an 18-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 76-62 win over Washington in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Utah finally got on the court after having several early-season games canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Utes program.

Quade Green tied his career-high with 21 points, but the Huskies continued to struggle at the offensive end.