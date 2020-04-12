x
Plummer scores 21, Utah opens with 76-62 win over Washington

Utah used an 18-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 76-62 win over Washington in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alfonso Plummer scored 21 points, Timmy Allen added 14, and Utah used an 18-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 76-62 win over Washington in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Utah finally got on the court after having several early-season games canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Utes program. 

Quade Green tied his career-high with 21 points, but the Huskies continued to struggle at the offensive end. 

It's the first 0-3 start for Washington since the 2002-03 season.