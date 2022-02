Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 17 Southern California defeated Washington 79-69.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 17 Southern California defeated Washington 79-69.

Drew Peterson had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Isaiah Mobley added 12 points, and the Trojans won for the fourth time in five games.