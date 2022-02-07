Murray, Ball to replace Durant, Green in NBA All-Star Game

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been named to the NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been named to the NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

They will step in for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The NBA also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter.

Ball and Murray are All-Stars for the first time, and the 20-year-old Ball is the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history.

Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game this season. All three are career highs for Murray. He has a career high 10 triple-doubles this season. The former Rainier Beach and Huskies star is just three years removed from tearing his ACL.