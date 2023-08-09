Court date set for Nick Rolovich's lawsuit against WSU

According to new court documents, the court date is set for Dec. 9, 2024.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A court date has been set for former Washington State University (WSU) Football Coach Nick Rolovich's wrongful termination lawsuit against the school.

This news comes just a few months after a judge dismissed Rolovich's lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee and WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. This means Inslee and Chun are no longer listed as defendants in the lawsuit, but some counts against WSU are still pending.

The 32-page lawsuit was filed in November last year after Rolovich was fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. WSU, Chun and Gov. Inslee all filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Rolovich applied for religious exemption with WSU’s Human Resource Services (HRS), who state Rolovich was "entitled to a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement." The lawsuit goes on to claim that Chun interrupted the process, which lead to Rolovich's religious exemption being rejected.

