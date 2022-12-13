College football world reflects on Mike Leach's one-of-a-kind career

SEATTLE — The college football world lost one of its most unique characters this week, as Mississippi State University announced the passing of football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition.
Leach, who was the head coach for Washington State from 2012-2019, had been working at Mississippi State since his departure from Pullman. He was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling ill, and was eventually airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Upon the announcement of his passing Tuesday, former colleagues, opponents, and media members took to social media to remember Leach and his historic career on the sidelines.
Leach was 55-47 over his time with WSU. Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement Tuesday to remember Leach.
"Washington State University mourns the loss of coach Mike Leach. We send our deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach family. Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach to walk this earth. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, football coach, teacher, lifelong learner, innovator, conversationalist and a pirate. WSU will forever be indebted to Coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman."
Current WSU head coach Jake Dickert and Nick Rolovich, who replaced Leach as the head coach in 2019, both shared Tweets remembering him.
Current Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer never coached against Leach, but also appreciated Leach's contributions to the sport during his lengthy career.
Leach's "Air Raid" offense has become commonplace across college football, but many focused on remembering the coach for his irreverent and sometimes hilarious comments during press conferences.
One of the most memorable being shared was Leach breaking down which of the dozen Pac-12 mascots would be most likely to win in a fight.
Another was an ESPN feature in which Leach was asked how he hoped to be remembered when he passed away one day, and he gave an answer only he could come up with.
"Well that's their problem, they're the one writing the obituary, what do I care, I'm dead," Leach told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap.
Leach was 61 years old.