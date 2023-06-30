Volunteers clean up neighborhoods around T-Mobile Park ahead of MLB All-Star Week

Ahead of a major week for the city, volunteers are cleaning up some of Seattle's more high-traffic areas.

SEATTLE — In May, nearly 4,000 volunteers came out to help clean up neighborhoods in Seattle, including the area around T-Mobile Park. It is just one of the many efforts to get the city ready to be in the spotlight.

Citywide, the excitement is building for the MLB All-Star Game.

"People are realizing how close it is, and how great that week is going to be,” said Lisa Howard, Executive Director of Alliance for Pioneer Square.

"I think it's great for the community. I think it's great for Seattleites,” said Mike Coombs, the owner of Outdoor Emporium in SODO.

SODO is the neighborhood that contains T-Mobile Park as well as a mix of industrial, retail, and restaurants.

"Being on the front door, literally a stone’s throw from the baseball field, we know there is going to be a lot of foot traffic,” said Mark Ramdarass with Vinason Pho Kitchen.

"We're super excited. I mean, this is an opportunity for SODO and Seattle to share what is good about our city with the rest of the world,” said Erin Goodman, Executive Director of SODO Business Improvement Area.

However, Coombs says the city still has work to do.

"They've got to help with the broken-down motorhomes in the area and something needs to happen there,” said Coombs.

Near his business, RVs and tents line both sides of the street. The SODO Business Improvement Area has two outreach workers assigned to help, according to Goodman.

"We have made sure that they are very focused on this area right now, so that they can be working with them to connect them with city services in a way that will ensure that they are not just being moved along,” said Goodman. "We also need to address crime and public safety issues around the stadium area."

From SODO to nearby Pioneer Square, neighborhoods are getting ready.

"We are going to have some work to do. No one can deny that, but I think overall the environment, it is so great down here,” said Howard.

"Everyone would love a fresh coat of paint, but we are all chipping in to do our part to make sure we are doing great things,” said Ramdarass.

"We just got to continue to try to clean the city up,” said Coombs. "With the all-star game coming. There's a lot of children walking around here. It needs to be clean and presentable."