Seattle plans to call up top pitching prospect Bryce Miller

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners plan to call up the team's top pitching prospect, Bryce Miller, for tomorrow's game in Oakland. Miller will tentatively start the game against the A's.

The 24-year-old pitched for the Arkansas Travelers this season. He's 0-2 over four starts. The right-hander's ERA sits at 6.41 over 19.2 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts.

He improved in his last start for Arkansas. Miller threw five innings, giving up one run on one hit, and five strike outs.

The young starter threw for the M's in Peoria, Arizona for spring training this year. He made four appearances with an ERA of 4.50 over 12 innings and 13 K's.

Miller burst on the scene in his first full minor league season in 2022. Over three levels (A, A+, & AA), he struck out 163 batters in 133,2 innings with a 3.16 ERA.

Seattle selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

Miller is the Mariners #2 overall prospect behind catcher Harry Ford. He's ranked as the 88th best prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

The M's have an opening for Miller on its 40-man roster. Seattle outrighted reliever Diego Castillo to Tacoma this weekend to open a spot. His ERA sat at 6.23 out for Seattle. No one claimed him and he's been placed on the Rainiers roster.

Oakland plans to start rookie Mason Miller in tomorrow's game. He's not related to Seattle's Miller.