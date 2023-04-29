Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez exits game with sore lower back

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sore lower back.

TORONTO, ON — TORONTO (AP) — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sore lower back.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez hurt his back sliding into second on a stolen base in the third.

"I don't think it's that serious," Servais said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Rodríguez was replaced in the lineup by AJ Pollock, who went to left field. Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center, and the slumping Mariners lost 1-0 in 10 innings.

Here's the play where Julio Rodríguez hurt his lower back this afternoon -- the slide into second base for his sixth stolen base.



Seattle is off Monday before opening a three-game series at Oakland on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Rodríguez won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season and was selected for the All-Star Game. His 28 home runs were a Mariners rookie record, breaking Alvin Davis' mark of 27 in 1984.