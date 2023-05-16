Red Sox aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Mariners

The Boston Red Sox aim to break their four-game skid when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Seattle Mariners (21-20, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-20, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .99 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -163, Red Sox +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to break their four-game slide when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Boston is 13-11 at home and 22-20 overall. The Red Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .267.

Seattle has an 11-8 record on the road and a 21-20 record overall. The Mariners have a 14-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 11 home runs, 10 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .261 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has a .291 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Ty France is 16-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: John Schreiber: day-to-day (side), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)